Police to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Kosciusko

The Indiana State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Kosciusko County Friday night.

Troopers from the Bremen Post will be conducting high visibility sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols, looking for impaired drivers and unrestrained motorists, a statement from the Indiana State Police said today. The location of the checkpoints was not disclosed.

The checkpoints are part of Operation Pull Over Period Blitz #87, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over", the statement said. The blitz is part of an ongoing campaign that began on Aug. 12 and runs through Sept. 5, with approximately 250 law enforcement agencies participating statewide.

When approaching a checkpoint, drivers are asked to have their driver's license and vehicle registration available to minimize the amount of time spent at the checkpoint, the statement said.