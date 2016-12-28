Police warn of dangers of celebratory gunfire

Police are urging people who want to mark the new year by making noise to buy fireworks and not engage in celebratory gunfire.

Since 2011, Fort Wayne police have received an average of 147 calls of shots fired between midnight and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 each year.

The highest number of calls was 206 in 2012. Police had 141 reports of shots fired last New Years.

Complaints of damage from falling bullets, such as broken windshields or broken windows in homes, usually start to come around daylight.

"It's unfortunate but it happens every year and not just in Fort Wayne," said police spokesman Michael Joyner. "You hear a horror story of a person walking down the street being hit by a bullet and killed."

Joynder said one reason for changes in the law allowing people to shoot off fireworks was to give people options for celebrating so they wouldn't shoot off firearms. "You'd think people would gravitate to fireworks instead of irresponsibly firing a gun into the air," Joyner said.

Joyner also pointed out that it is illegal to discharge a firearm in the city limits. A person doing that can be charged with anything from a misdemeanor to a felony that can result in prison time.

