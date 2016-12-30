Police warn of friendly thief asking for help

He might ask for a glass of water or to use the bathroom. He is charming and sometimes claims he is a high school athlete.

But beware if an unknown young black man knocks at your door and asks for some water or tells you he’s been locked out of his house or needs to use your phone to call his grandmother, according to documents from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

He could be casing your house, looking for purses, wallets, cellphones and credit cards to steal, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department, and his entry on false pretenses has worked in some cases. He has made off with credit cards and wallets from unsuspecting victims.

Police documents describe him as in his 20s, with short hair, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and slender.

He has apparently struck on Knightswood Drive, Georgetown Lane, Winchester Road and Kekionga Drive.

In all cases, the thief makes a point to get the victim to go get him a glass of water or something else so the victim leaves the room, police documents said.

The latest case occurred Tuesday on Aboite Center Road. Police are asking that victims get a description of his car, his clothing and his direction of travel.

