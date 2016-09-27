Police warn of suspected robber

Fort Wayne police are warning residents about a young man claiming to be locked out of his mother's house who is robbing good Samaritans.

On Aug. 25, a man called police after discovering his wallet and cell phone had been taken from his home.

The victim told police he had been sitting outside his garage in the 7300 block of Knightswood when he was approached by a young man, a police report said.

The victim said the young man introduced himself as "James" and told the victim he was a star running back at Wayne High School and that his mother worked at Parkview Randallia.

James told the victim he was locked out of his mother's home and was waiting for her to get home because he didn't have a key, the report said.

James asked the victim whether he could use the phone to find out when his mother would be home. The victim let James inside his house, where the suspect used the phone and got a drink of water. Not long after James left, the police report said, the victim discovered his wallet and cell phone were missing.

On Aug. 27, police were called to the 1400 block of New England Drive and spoke with a woman who said her wallet had been taken by a young man, a police report said.

The man also introduced himself as James, and told the woman and her neighbor that his mother was at work and that he had been locked out of his mother's apartment. James told the victim he played football for New Haven High School and worked at Domino's Pizza.

The victim let James into her apartment and gave him food, a police report said.

About an hour after James left, the victim received an alert from Macy's saying she had redeemed points. When the victim went looking for her wallet, she could not find it, the report said.

The victim canceled her credit cards, but not before they had been used at Macy's, Foot Locker, The Jewelry Box, Champs and Lids.

Fort Wayne police believe the suspect has tried to use the same approach on other potential victims but was not successful, said Officer Michael Joyner, police spokesman.