Police warn residents of friendly thief

Fort Wayne police are warning residents of a man who will ask victims to use their phone under the pretense that he has been locked out of his house, or is looking for his grandmother's home.

The man will ask for a glass of water and to use the bathroom and while he does, he will look for purses, wallets, cell phones and credit cards to steal, police said.

The man is described as in his 20's, black, with short hair and 5-foot-10 with a slender build. Victims say he has a pleasant disposition which he uses to get into a house.

Anyone who is approached by this man is asked to call the Fort Wayne police immediately and to not let him into your home.

Police are also asking residents to get the suspects clothing description, a vehicle description and license plate number if possible and a direction of travel.