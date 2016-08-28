August 28, 2016 7:57 PM
Possible drowning investigated in Noble
Journal Gazette
Indiana conservation officers were investigating a possible drowning today in Noble County.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Geoffrey A. Foughty, 59, of Columbia City, was swimming with friends near a pontoon in the third basin of Big Lake when witnesses saw Foughty go beneath the surface of the water and never resurface.
Indiana conservation officers recovered Foughty about 2:40 p.m.
Conservation officers were assisted by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Noble Township Fire Department, Thorncreek Township Fire Department, Parkview EMS, and the Noble County coroner’s office.