Pot-sale fight led to shooting

A tug of war over a bag of marijuana Friday evening apparently was the reason behind Allen County’s 27th homicide this year.

The accused shooter, Mylinque Shaboz Wallace, who drove to the victim’s apartment at Villages of Hanna to sell a bag of marijuana, said he thought Jamal Anderson meant to rob him of his property, according to court documents released this week.

Wallace turned himself in the day after the shooting. He is in the Allen County Jail charged with aggravated battery with bond set at $50,000.

Wallace, 20, told police Anderson was punching him because he disagreed on the price and weight of the bag. During the struggle, the bag of marijuana split and the drug spilled in the car, court records said.

Wallace was sitting in the driver’s seat when he pulled out his Glock 19 and fired it one time without aiming, he told police. He was in the car with his brother, who also gave police a statement, court records said.

When Wallace saw Anderson, 24, fall to the ground, he panicked and took off. He also stated that when he backed out of the parking space, he ran over Anderson’s legs as he was leaving, court records said.

Police arrived at 8:45 p.m. Friday and found Anderson lying in the parking lot in front of Building 2B at 1422 Greene St. at the Villages of Hanna.

A woman who identified herself as Anderson’s girlfriend told police there was bad blood between Anderson and Wallace because of a previous drug deal, according to court documents.

A service for Anderson will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kingdom Door with viewing starting at 9 a.m. He leaves three children, Jamya, Jamal Jr. and Jamarkus, according to an obituary.

Anderson is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Ravin and Richard Thomas Sr.; siblings, Destini and Derrell Anderson, Paul Richard Jr., and Terrance Thomas; grandmother, Lucille Anderson; companion, Brianne Gaff; and family and friends.

Interment is planned at Covington Memorial Gardens. Ellis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The homicide is the second at Villages of Hanna in less than a month. On Aug. 13, Leon-Dre Kyles-Thomas was shot and killed on the same side of the street at the other end of the apartment complex.

Daquavion Johnson has been charged with murder in that slaying.

