Prayers sought at site of killings

There were no words to soothe hearts, Pastor Anthony Pettus Sr., told a growing crowd of mourners in front of 3006 Holton Ave. on Wednesday, but he urged people to turn to God.

“I don’t want you to give up on life,” said Pettus, pastor of Greater Progressive Baptist Church. The memorial prayer service, called by Pastor Carlton Lynch of New Beginnings Church to remember the victims of Sunday morning’s slayings, was a call to people to pray and stop the violence.

Consuela Arrington, 37, and her children – Traeven Harris, 18, Dajahiona Arrington, 18, along with Dajahiona’s unborn child – were killed. Consuela’s daughter Trinity Hairston remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Before the service started, a tearful woman, who called herself Neva, sat in her car and played slow gospel music out into the street. She said she was a certified nursing assistant and knew Consuela Arrington, who had just gotten her CNA certification, she said.

Jamie Brock said she had known Consuela Arrington for years.

“That girl could do hair like nobody’s business,” Brock said. When she smiled, “the whole room lit up. She touched so many hearts.”

Pettus said sometimes younger people are dying at a faster rate than older people.

“What are we going to do?” he asked the crowd. “It’s going to take all of us galvanized all together. We need jobs. We needs fathers in homes. We need better living conditions. We need all of this.

“We are going to come and pray,” Pettus said. “We are all here to testify that our city needs healing.”

Other speakers included Shirley Woods, founder of the Euell Wilson Center on Oxford Street; Neva; Cedric Walker, pastor at New Joshua Full Gospel Baptist Church; and Lynch.

“It’s hard to work with young people and see this happen,” Woods said. “We have to pull together. We cannot let this continue to go on.”

Lynch called people to come forward to be saved right on the front lawn of the home where so much violence had occurred and where a makeshift memorial of toys, a teddy bear, tall candles in glass jars and flowers had been set up.

One of those saved was Elanzo Haywood, a young man who identified himself as a very good friend of Harris.

“This is the altar right here,” Lynch preached to all the people who stood on the street for the service. The Lord “will dispatch an angel to Holton Avenue and save your life.”

