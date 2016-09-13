Pregnant woman among slain

When Fort Wayne police pulled up to 3006 Holton Ave. shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, they found Marcus Dansby covered in blood at the site of what the Allen County coroner has described as a quadruple homicide.

Dansby, 20, is charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the deaths of Traeven Harris, 18, Dajahiona Arrington, 18, and Consuela Arrington, 37. According to the coroner, Dajahiona Arrington, who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, was 81/2 months pregnant. Harris was also shot to death, while Consuela Arrington was shot and stabbed. Dajahiona Arrington’s unborn son did not survive. The victims represent Allen County’s 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st homicides in 2016.

A fifth victim, Trinity Hairston, was taken to a hospital in critical condition suffering from stab and gunshot wounds. No charges have been filed in the death of Dajahiona Arrington’s fetus.

A man who was in the house during the killings told police he was asleep downstairs with his girlfriend when he heard gunshots and someone running around on the ground floor. When he got to the top of the steps, he saw a flash in the kitchen, so he hid in the basement and called 911, court records said.

He went upstairs again as police were arriving and saw Dansby covered in blood and putting something resembling a sheet over Consuela Arrington, court records said.

The witness told police Dansby hadn’t been to the house in six months since learning the baby Dajahiona Arrington was carrying was not his. Dansby and Dajahiona Arrington dated but had broken up when he learned she was carrying someone else’s child, the witness told police.

When officers arrived at the residence, Dansby was found “leaning over the couch crying and asking for help.” After assisting Dansby out of the home and onto the porch, Dansby curled up with his hands by his waistband. A search of Dansby revealed a large knife with a broken handle, stained with blood. Dansby later told police he found the blade while trying to perform first aid on Consuela Arrington.

Dansby initially told investigators that he heard a commotion and gunshots downstairs and hid in a closet in Dajahiona Arrington’s room. When asked about a cut on his right hand, Dansby told police that he fell while walking upstairs to get towels to try to stop Consuela Arrington’s bleeding, which caused him to cut his hand. Dansby also initially told investigators that he could not remember how he suffered cuts to his left hand, but later said he had been scratched by his cat.

When confronted about a gun found by police at the scene, Dansby at first said he had shot at the attacker, but later changed his story and said he had seen the weapon on the porch and tried to steal it, before changing his mind.

Court documents state investigators found the gun under a wall on the porch, with a bloody hand print smeared above it as if someone had leaned against the wall while concealing the weapon.

The gun was covered in blood.

Investigators also spoke to Dansby’s mother, with whom Dansby lives. She told investigators Dansby was not in the house about 4 a.m. Sunday. She also told police that Dansby has been treated in the past for anger management issues.

The investigation is ongoing.

