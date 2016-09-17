Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Alison Bischoff watches as Kenny Hendricks pulls a needle out of the chest of a mannequin during a needle decompression training simulation for the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s first recruit class of paramedics on Friday at the Parkview Mirro Center. The recruits were wrapping up their final skills verification and knowledge checks before moving on to the firefighting portion of the academy.
September 17, 2016 1:01 AM
Prepping a new class of paramedics
