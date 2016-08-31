Pursuit ends in crash

A police pursuit Tuesday morning involved a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen from Fort Wayne, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said today.

A trooper with the highway patrol's Van Wert Post saw the stolen car going east on U.S. 30 at 110 mph early Tuesday morning, the highway patrol said in a statement.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, a brief pursuit began, ending when the stolen car crashed at the intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 224 west at 12:14 a.m., the statement said.

The three suspects inside the car tried to run away, but were caught with the help of a law enforcement K-9, police said.

The three were identified as a 20-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys, all from Fort Wayne. All three had minor injuries from the crash and were taken to Van Wert County Hospital to be treated.

The suspects were treated and released to their families pending charges, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation.