Putting themselves in police's shoes

For police officers, every call is an unknown.

To demonstrate the perils of everyday policing, the Fort Wayne Police Department hosted about 40 city leaders and the media Thursday for a workshop.

The two-hour event, “Use of force training,” detailed what officers encounter on the streets and reasons why police officers react and respond in given situations.

On the street, at traffic stops or in any other situation, it only takes someone a quarter of a second to pull a gun from a belt and shoot, for instance.

The same amount of time to shoot from a car. The same time to squeeze a trigger, said Juan Barrientes, staff instructor for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Officers, just like anyone else, want to go home and hug their kids, their families. It’s just that it’s not always the same option for police officers as others, said Barrien­tes.

Officers are issued a Glock 17 and trained to use it, but the situations can be as diverse as the communities they serve. A suicide can turn hostile to police officers as easily as a man pointing a gun.

Real-life scenarios were part of the workshop in which volunteers strapped on a training gun and took the part of officers while officers pretended to be the “bad guys” – suspicious individuals in black hoodies or despondent people on the verge of suicide, only to pull a gun and shoot.

That gave the volunteer officers a realistic few minutes of heart-pounding drama while the adrenaline pumped. One participant said she was still stressed minutes after the role-play.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said the department decided to sponsor the workshop because of heightened concerns in the community, especially with violent crimes. Allen County has surpassed its 2013 homicide record of 45 and is now at 47 with three more weeks to go in the year.

In 2015, there were more than 2,000 calls for mentally ill or mentally disturbed individuals, averaging six a day; more than 1,600 calls for suicides, averaging five a day; 9,322 calls for domestic disputes, averaging 26 a day; 9,668 calls for a suspicious person, averaging 27 a day and more than 19,000 traffic stops, averaging 52 a day, according to statistics presented at the workshop.

Calls for armed individuals averaged about four a day. Those arms can include a knife, a bat, a pipe and a gun.

With the stress these kinds of situations bring, officers can take some of this stress home. What officers “see, hear and feel out there in the streets. That tears you up inside,” Barrientes said.

Training has changed in the past 20 years as the streets become awash in guns and police have come under fire for heavily publicized shootings such as Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland. There is an emphasis on community policing and Fort Wayne has reached out to all communities, Barrientes said.

“All people want to be treated with respect and dignity,” Barrientes said, “be told why, want options over threats, asked rather than being told and want a second chance.”

With that approach, the department is looking for more Latino and Burmese officers, said former police chief Garry Hamilton. The department has a training class starting in January with 34 new recruits.

The training period to become an officer lasts nearly a year and with retirements, the department has a hard time reaching the 460 officers it is allowed to have. Currently there are about 440, said Karl Niblick, FWPD assistant chief.

Those officers will be trained to use an expandable baton as well as a Taser and the gun.

But in all the weapons an officer can use, effective communication is one that the Fort Wayne Police Department wants to stress.

