REMC substation sustains major damage from bullet

Significant damage was reported at a Heartland REMC substation after a gun attack Nov. 25, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

District 1 of the Indiana DNR law enforcement based in Syracuse said the substation near the Red Bridge Marina on Mississinewa Reservoir property lost power the evening of Nov. 25 after a bullet pierced the substation transformer penetrating the radiator. Damage was estimated to be at least $400,000, according to a news release.

REMC personnel discovered a bullet hole in the substation. Other bullet damage was apparent on the outside of the transformer, but the bullets did not penetrate the outside of it, the release stated.

Wabash-area conservation officers are investigating the damage, the release said. REMC is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible person or persons.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity in this area or has information about the case should call Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

