Raid on 'well-organized' drug ring nets teenager

An investigation by law enforcement and the DEA led to a well-organized high school drug ring in Noble County that sold marijuana-laced candy suckers, among other marijuana items.

The Ligonier Police Department, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and DEA agents Friday raided a home in the 400 block of East 4th Street in Ligonier where police seized a large quantity of marijuana and cash, according to a news release from the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation was sparked by a number of incidents involving West Noble School Corporation students and was traced to a 16-year-old West Noble High School student, the report said. The agencies uncovered a “surprisingly large and well-organized distribution system,” the report said.

West Noble school resource officers assisted in the investigation, the release said.

“We have evidence to believe that this juvenile was bringing pounds of marijuana and marijuana-laced items worth several thousands of dollars at a time into Ligonier, and even went to California and Colorado to obtain marijuana to sell,” said Noble County Prosecutor Eric Blackman, according to the release.

The student was distributing to other juveniles, the report said. So far this school year there have been more than 20 suspensions or expulsions in middle and high school for marijuana-related incidents, according to West Noble High School assistant principal Amanda Nine, according to the release.

The accused juvenile was detained at the Allen County Juvenile Center while the investigation continues.

