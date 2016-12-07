Reckless semi driver arrested on I-69

It took several police cars six miles and six stop sticks to bring a semi driver to a stop after he held up traffic for miles while he swerved from one side of I-69 to the other on the west side of Fort Wayne.

Early Monday evening, Jakub Huremovic, 51, of St. Louis, Missouri, was driving his rig – a red semi with a flatbed trailer covered with a tarp – north on I-69 into Allen County, according to court documents. The truck was veering all over the road, preventing cars from passing.

An Allen County sheriff’s deputy activated emergency lights north of Illinois Road. The deputy said at least five other officers followed the truck driver in marked squad cars.

Huremovic did not stop, traveled at varying speeds and swerved dangerously between lanes. He finally stopped six miles later near Lima Road after stop sticks punctured six of his tires, documents said.

Huremovic had a valid Missouri commercial driver license and a permanent resident card, but he told officers he is from Bosnia and couldn’t speak English well. He said he saw the emergency lights but did not say why he refused to stop.

When the deputy asked him whether he took medication, Huremovic handed him a prescription bottle for zolpidem tartrate, the sleep aid Ambien, which had been prescribed to his mother. About half the pills were gone.

Huremovic also handed the deputy a bottle of atorvastatin, a cholesterol medication prescribed to someone with his last name, but a different first name.

Huremovic was released Tuesday from the Allen County Jail on a bond of $2,500. He was charged with two felonies: resisting law enforcement and possession of a legend or prescription drug, as well as two misdemeanors, including reckless driving and three infractions.

