Report of shots shuts down Defiance campus

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Defiance College officials lifted the “shelter in place” order that had been in effect much of the day after a report of shots fired near the Defiance, Ohio, campus.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the campus was given the all-clear by the Defiance Police Department just after noon.

The police department sent out a release about the incident late Monday afternoon.

According to the news release, the report of two shots fired in the 800 block of North Clinton Street came in just after 10 a.m. Two 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene and witnesses reported a man in a white jersey fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.

