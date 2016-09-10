Responders' overdose risks rising

Heroin overdoses are on the rise in Allen County, mirroring what is happening nationwide.

And with that comes an increased danger to first responders, law enforcement officials said.

Heroin is now often laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but far more potent than either heroin or morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse website.

Because of fentanyl, first responders at Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and the Fort Wayne Police Department have switched from wearing latex gloves to nitrile ones that are less porous and less likely to allow the drug to be absorbed through the skin. There is also a danger of the powder being inhaled through the nose.

“We are seeing fentanyl more. What we do notice, if there’s a spike in overdoses, typically it’s going to be something laced with fentanyl,” said Kevin Hunter, captain of the FWPD’s Vice & Narcotics, Gang/Violent Crimes Unit.

Rob Smith, chief operating officer with TRAA, said there were 34 overdoses in January and 27 in February. The numbers climbed to 43 in June, 64 in July and 72 in August, Smith said.

“Most of this, what we’ve been seeing is the heroin with the fentanyl and sometimes it’s just pure fentanyl,” Smith said.

In those cases, it can take more than one dose of Narcan to revive an overdose victim.

“Last summer (2015) in July, we had three overdoses in a 24-hour period, directly related. One was straight fentanyl and the other two were a mixture of heroin and fentanyl,” Hunter said. All three people died.

“All three people bought from the same dealer,” Hunter said. One person “used in front of the other two and died right then and there. The two other people went their separate ways and both of them died in separate locations within two hours. That tells you how strong that addiction is. You see your friend die but you think you can still use it and not be affected.”

The department knows that some dealers are warning their clients to be careful using this new kind of heroin and not to use it alone, Hunter said.

The TRAA and first responders with the Fort Wayne Fire Department administer Narcan, a drug that revives overdose victims. Typically whoever arrives first to the scene administers the drug, Smith said. His records show that the TRAA administered Narcan in 64 of the 72 overdoses in August.

Mike Brown, FWFD district chief of EMS, said the department started carrying Narcan on Aug. 13 last year, and administered the drug about four hours after it was distributed to the fire units.

Between Jan. 1, 2015, and Sept. 8 of this year, the department had 120 patients listed as possible overdose cases. From March 2013 through December 2014, that number was just 63, Brown wrote in an email.

Now on the horizon is carfentanyl or Carfentanil, which is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, according to the DEA website, and is used to tranquilize large animals.

Its most prevalent use has been in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. While Smith has heard about the drug appearing in southern Indiana, Hunter said he is aware of its appearance in Valparaiso.

Hunter said carfentanyl is not in the department’s library yet, meaning that the drug has not turned up with outside testing that then becomes part of a library to identify drugs. The department does have a controlled setting for drug testing with a ventilation hood.

“We can put the substance in the ventilation hood, turn the fan on. Any powdered substance is sucked away from the officer testing it,” Hunter said.

Hunter said there have been a lot of bulletins about carfentanyl from other agencies, but the drug has not yet appeared locally. “Once it spreads in one area, it spreads like wildfire,” Smith said.

