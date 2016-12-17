Reverend honored in street dedication

The dedication of a portion of Warsaw Street to the memory of Rev. Mike Nickleson was “sad but joyous,” his widow, Dot, told a crowd of well-wishers Friday evening.

The new green memorial sign posted at the corner of Warsaw and Oxford streets comes a year after Nickleson’s death at 63. A short ceremony drew a round of applause as people stood in the snow and freezing cold temperatures in front of Nickleson’s church, Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Dot Nickleson said her husband spent his whole life constantly fighting injustice. That included prisoners, she said.

“He worked with judges in the city, partnered with them to make sure people got a good deal,” she said.

He was also a champion of better education for everyone. He was outspoken in his support for the Harding schools in the East Allen County schools and then was one of the founders of the Timothy L. Johnson Academy, a charter school, in 2002.

He also was active in founding the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, a group of predominantly black pastors. One of that group’s first initiatives was helping secure a federal investigation of the use of excessive force by the Fort Wayne police in the 1990s.

The alliance went on to tackle issues of social inequality and community violence.

The crowd may have been a couple of dozen, but there were people who came from Indianapolis and elsewhere for the dedication, Dot Nickleson said.

Blair Austin said he met Nickleson in the 1970s when they both worked in the same restaurant in Indianapolis.

“He would have come down (to Indianapolis) if it had been a reverse situation,” Austin said, after wiping away tears.

Nickleson spent more than 35 years in Fort Wayne working for equal rights and justice.

“God called us to take care of the downtrodden and broken-hearted,” Dot Nickleson said.

