Reward offered in Shipshewana burglary

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the burglary of a Shipshewana hunting supplies store early Friday.

The LaGrange County sheriff's department, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering the reward for information about the burglary at Dutchman Hunting Supplies, 8435 US 20 W.

Those with information may contact the sheriff's department at 260-463-7491 or by private message to the department's Facebook page. Anonymous tips may also be left at Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP or toll-free at 800-342-STOP.