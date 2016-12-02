Robber flees bank with bulldog in pickup truck

A man who said he was armed robbed a north-side bank today before fleeing in a pickup truck with a bulldog in the cab, police said.

The man entered Chase Bank at 9105 Lima Road around 4:30 p.m. and presented a teller with a note demanding cash. The note also said the suspect was armed with a weapon.

The man was described as between 40 and 50 years old and white. Witnesses told police he fled south on Lima Road in a cream-colored, extended cab pickup truck with a white bulldog in the cab. The truck had several dents and was very dirty, police were told.

Customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery reported no injuries. Investigators are reviewing video surveillance from the bank and nearby businesses, police said.

Police are asking that anyone in the area of the bank who noticed any suspicious activity at the time of the robbery call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or the local FBI office 260-426-5331.

The robbery remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the FBI.

jduffy@jg.net