February 13, 2017 3:04 PM

Robbery attempt foiled by crafty teller

The Journal Gazette

A robbery attempt was foiled at a Fort Wayne credit union today when the teller told the suspect she had to go to a different drawer for cash, city police said.

At about 12:30 p.m., police said, the suspect walked in to Public Service Credit Union, 7017 Old Trail Road, and gave a teller a handwritten note demanding cash.

The suspect became nervous when the teller said she would have to go to a different drawer, police said, and he left the credit union before getting any money.

A K-9 track of the area was unsuccessful, police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 40s, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, black, wearing glasses, an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

The robbery attempt is being investigated by city police and the Bank Robbery Task Force.

