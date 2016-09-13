Robbery blamed in killing of three

A triple homicide on East Lewis Street last February was the result of an armed robbery gone bad, according to a probable cause affidavit released Monday.

The affidavit charges Darrell L. McDaniel and Artavius G. Richards, both 19, with three counts of murder each and use of a firearm in commission of a felony resulting in death.

Adam Mekki, 20, Muhannad Tairab, 17, and Mohamedtaha Omar, 23, were shot to death execution style in a home at 808 E. Lewis St. on Feb. 24.

According to the affidavit, McDaniel and Richards had gotten a ride to the address, supposedly to buy some marijuana. The person who drove them there was instructed to park in an alley nearby, court records said.

When the two returned to the car, the driver told police, they seemed vary scared, and Richards asked McDaniel why he shot. McDaniel said it was an accident. Richards then stated that they couldn’t have any witnesses so they had to finish it, the affidavit said.

The next day, the affidavit said, McDaniel asked to meet with the driver and admitted that the trip was supposed to be a robbery, but the gun went off accidentally and they couldn’t have any witnesses so all three had to be killed, the affidavit said.

The killings created an outcry locally and in some national news outlets because two of the victims were from Darfur and one was from Sudan, and two of the three were Muslims. That led some to say the crime was an attack on Muslims. Police soon announced that religion played no role in the killings, that it was purely a criminal act that had nothing to do with race or religion.

A few days after the homicides, the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne offered up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

The house where the killings occurred was known as a party house for teens and people in their early 20s and there was a lot of traffic in and out, police have said.

fgray@jg.net