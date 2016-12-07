Robbery victim identified suspect

A robbery suspect is in custody after being recognized behind his bandanna.

On Thursday about midnight, Davon “Dee” W. Hawkins, Jr., 22, of the 100 block of Lexington Court, allegedly kicked in the front door of a female friend with two other men, all armed with automatic handguns.

The victim was lying on the couch with her two small children. She said the men pointed the guns at her and told her and the children to get on the ground.

When she looked up, she says she immediately recognized Hawkins, someone she has known for years.

The robbers wore bandannas over their faces and black-hooded sweatshirts, and one wore pajama pants.

The men demanded her cellphone and purse. The victim threw them her phone, a black Samsung worth about $80. One man stayed with her, keeping her at gunpoint, while Hawkins and the other man started rummaging through the house.

The victim thought they left in a white Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition. She found that $150 was missing.

Hawkins is charged with burglary and robbery and has a $20,000 bond.

Gun charges follow traffic violation

A broken license plate light led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man, charged with unlawfully carrying loaded handguns.

On Thursday about 1 a.m., Katrell J. Perry, 23, of the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue, was driving west on East Creighton Avenue when he was stopped for a broken license plate light.

At Reed Street just north of East Creighton, police discovered Perry was driving with a suspended-infraction learner’s permit and was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a gun. And they found two loaded guns after they persuaded Perry to get out of his 2001 Pontiac Grand Am.

In his left side shorts pocket was a Raven Arms P25 .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun. In his right side pants pocket, police found a black Glock 22 .40-caliber semi-automatic.

The Raven Arms had a fully loaded magazine with a round in the chamber. The Glock had a fully loaded magazine but no round in the chamber.

Police also found a clear plastic bag that contained a green plant material, which field-tested for THC, the drug element in marijuana.

Perry is charged with two counts of carrying a handgun without a license, two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, and another misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a license. His bail is set at $10,000.

