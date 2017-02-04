SUV crash puts three in hospital

A SUV rollover put three people – including two teens – in a local hospital after a morning crash today, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

The rollover happened sometime before 6 a.m. along County Road 400 West. Police said Kyle Hall, 24, loss control of a 2003 Ford Explorer while traveling north. Hall's vehicle went off the east side of the road, over-corrected, slammed into an embankment and rolled several times.

Bonnie McGee, 14, and Destiny Bowman, 14, were passengers. Both teens and Hall are from Angola.

No further information was provided and the incident remains under investigation.