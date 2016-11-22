Search on for driver in fatal buggy crash

Police continued Monday to search for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a weekend crash that killed two teens and injured two others who were traveling in a horse-drawn buggy in northeast Allen County, authorities said.

The collision at Indiana 37 and Notestine Road at 8:28 p.m. Sunday was the first of three crashes involving motorized vehicles and horse-drawn buggies within a two-hour span, said Capt. Steve Stone, Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

The other crashes occurred about 8:50 p.m. at Notestine and Thimler roads and 10:28 p.m. on Doty Road between Brush College and Roberts roads, Stone said. He said non-life-threatening injuries were reported in those cases.

“Last night was a rarity,” Stone said Monday of the number of similar accidents in the same area.

Rebecca Graber, 17, of Grabill and Michelle Graber, 16, of Fort Wayne were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Indiana 37 and Notestine Road, making them the 32nd and 33rd traffic fatalities in Allen County in 2016, according to the Allen County coroner’s office.

Allen County had 31 traffic fatalities last year.

The coroner’s office ruled that the teens’ cause of death was blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle crash, and their manner of death was an accident.

The two were traveling west on Notestine Road in a horse-drawn buggy with two males when a black pickup truck traveling north on Indiana 37 struck the buggy in the intersection, which was closed for several hours after the accident, police said.

The male victims, who live in Allen County, were hospitalized with serious and critical injuries, police said.

No injuries to the horse were reported, Stone said.

The driver of the truck left the scene before officers arrived, presumably on foot, Stone said. He noted that the truck was towed from the area and will be processed for further evidence.

The crash remained under investigation Monday by the sheriff’s department and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

Stone advised drivers to be careful when driving in the county because others, including buggies and animals, might also be on the road.

“Don’t become complacent just because you’re driving through the county,” he said. “Be aware you are sharing the road.”

