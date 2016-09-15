Semi overturns on U.S. 20

A 26-year-old semi driver escaped serious injury early today when his vehicle overturned on U.S. 20, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

Devin Workman of Red bluff, California, was hauling yogurt west on U.S. 20 near County Road 900 sometime before 12:19 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn on the roadway. The semi crashed into a guardrail and flipped onto its side.

Police said parts of U.S. 20 was shut down for several hours.