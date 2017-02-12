Separate shootings Saturday; 2 wounded

Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday night that may be related.

At 9:25 p.m., police were called to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Jason Drive in northeast Fort Wayne.

The victim at the scene reported that he had been robbed and shot in the back of the head.

He described the gunman as a black male with dreadlocks and a fur-type coat.

A short time later, a man with dreadlocks and a furry hooded sweatshirt showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

A witness was taken in for questioning.

The victim was listed in serious condition, and the man with dreadlocks was listed in critical condition.

fgray@jg.net