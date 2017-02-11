Several counts for driver in struck pedestrian case

Marijuana was a factor when a pedestrian was hit at the Wal-Mart store at Lima and Dupont roads in December, court documents allege.

Kerri A. Pendergrass, 26, of the 12000 block of North Shore Drive was charged Friday with three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated under the influence of a controlled substance or with a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Blood tests taken after the crash indicate levels of THC, the active agent in marijuana, court documents said.

Other charges include two counts of neglect of a dependent and another felony charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

Three days after Christmas around 10:45 a.m. Pendergrass was driving her black 2015 Nissan Quest northbound past the front of Wal-Mart when she struck Janet C. Roberts, court documents said.

Witnesses said Pendergrass did not slow down or stop before entering into the crosswalk and appeared to be traveling quickly.

Pendergrass was driving with her two children in the car, a son and infant daughter, court documents said.

Roberts, 75, suffered traumatic brain injury as well as other serious injuries and was in the hospital for an extensive stay, court documents said. She was transferred to a rehab/convalescent care center where she continues to recover.

Pendergrass is in the Allen County Lockup. Her bond is $15,000, according to a jail spokesman.

