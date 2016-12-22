Sex offender sought in Steuben

The Steuben County sheriff's department is seeking a 26-year-old sex offender it says has failed to register as a sex or violent offender.

Samuel Brett Smith is charged with two counts of failing to register, the sheriff's department said in a statement. It said Smith could be in the Ashley or Fort Wayne areas.

Smith is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, white, and was last known to have brown hair and eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information about where Smith is asked to contact the sheriff's department or Steuben County Crime Stoppers