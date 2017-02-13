Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police and Allen County Sheriff's Department officers escort an Allen County police officer from St Joseph Hospital Monday morning. The officer died while on duty Sunday night during a medical emergancy, the sheriff's department said.
February 13, 2017 10:47 AM
Sheriff's officer dies during medical emergency
Journal Gazette
A 19-year veteran officer of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department died after suffering a medical emergency Sunday night, the sheriff's department said.
Sgt. Joseph Cox died while on duty in northeast Allen County. Sheriff David Gladieux extended his condolences to Cox's family, friends, and law enforcement family.
During his time with the sheriff’s department, Cox served in the Confinement Division, Communications/Dispatch Center and Civil, Warrants, and Patrol divisions. Cox was a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT Team and was a K-9 handler. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2015.
More details will be released as they become available, the department said.