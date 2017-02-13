Sheriff's officer dies during medical emergency

A 19-year veteran officer of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department died after suffering a medical emergency Sunday night, the sheriff's department said.

Sgt. Joseph Cox died while on duty in northeast Allen County. Sheriff David Gladieux extended his condolences to Cox's family, friends, and law enforcement family.

During his time with the sheriff’s department, Cox served in the Confinement Division, Communications/Dispatch Center and Civil, Warrants, and Patrol divisions. Cox was a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT Team and was a K-9 handler. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2015.

More details will be released as they become available, the department said.