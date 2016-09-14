Shooting at bar leaves 3 men dead

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of three men at Sports & Spirits early Tuesday.

Police are not sure how many people were doing the shooting about 2:20 a.m. when the three were killed, Capt. Kevin Hunter, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics, told The Journal Gazette.

Officers responding to the shooting at 1723 E. Wayne St., at the corner of South Anthony Boulevard, found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived, but the men died at the scene. Two other people were taken to a hospital and were listed in good condition.

Witnesses at Sports & Spirits said they heard gunshots inside the bar and saw someone running from the establishment.

“The officers arrived and people were running everywhere,” police spokesman John Chambers said. “There was no way of verifying suspect information. We don’t know if it was one shooter or more than one.”

One of the bar’s owners, Bruce Baughman, referred to “individuals” when he sent a statement about the shooting to The Journal Gazette on Tuesday.

“We hope that they will be brought to justice,” Baughman wrote.

Later Tuesday, chairs and tables were seen through the windows visibly knocked over and there were beer bottles and half-full glasses. Shoes were abandoned at the scene.

Neighborhood resident Malcolm Robinson said he made sure he stayed away from the bar.

“They should have shut that down long ago,” he said as he walked past. The place welcomed a wide clientele of all ethnicities, Robinson said. The music they played was rap, rhythm and blues and rock ’n’ roll.

The place also had a reputation for trouble including drugs and gunshots, Robinson said.

“I see it,” he said, “and I look the other way.”

The Allen County coroner’s office has not released the names of the victims.

On Sunday, three individuals, including one who was 81/2 months pregnant, were killed on Holton Avenue. The woman’s unborn son did not survive, and the coroner declared the victims the city’s 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st homicides of the year.

The deaths at Sports & Spirits could raise the city’s total to 34.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne police at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

