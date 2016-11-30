Shooting death reveals problems with apartments

In what could be the city’s 45th homicide, there are few details, but some unwanted attention on the city’s south side.

Someone called police at 9:52 p.m. Monday to report a loud bang and a man running from the area of the noise. Then the caller heard a male screaming for help.

When officers arrived at the 6100 block of Holgate Drive, they found a vehicle parked in the middle of a field just north of a strip of apartments that line the west side of the street. At the end of the block, Holgate Drive dead ends into a field.

Although the man found in the driver’s seat was apparently alive when police found him, he died shortly after at a hospital.

Police say preliminary information points to the driver being in the rear parking lot of the Cassellwood Terrace Apartments and. After being shot, he accelerated through the parking lot and into the field.

Neighbors say gunshots aren’t unusual in the neighborhood. In fact, they say they’re common, particularly at that end of the apartments, which stretch east along Cheviot Drive.

It’s been about a year and a half since real problems started, said nearby resident Marcia Shaw, who has lived in the single-home neighborhood adjacent to the apartments for 40 years.

The Cassellwood Terrace Neighborhood Association has been trying to talk to the apartment owners without anything being addressed, Shaw said.

About a year ago, one of the apartment units on Cheviot, on the west end of the complex, burned and has been boarded up.

At the one-story, 12- apartment strip on Holgate Drive that makes up the 6100 block, a blue tarp covers part of the roof. Joel Simmerman, who does not live there but visits his brother there nearly every day, said a blue tarp was over the roof of his brother’s one-bedroom apartment recently and they could see sky through it. When it rained, water came through and damaged interiors.

The managers “also keep shutting the water off,” Simmerman reported. A one-bedroom costs about $300 a month, he added.

Efforts to contact the Casselwood Terrace Apartments were difficult. There is no phone number listed for the apartments.

If the Allen County coroner rules this death a homicide, it will be the year’s 45th and will tie the all-time record set in 2013.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

