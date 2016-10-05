Shooting leaves man critical

Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was found lying near the street in the 2700 block of Fox Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is in critical condition, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and saw two or three males running from the area. Police believe there was some type of disturbance involving several people at a residence in the block where the man was found, the release said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition but was later downgraded to critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

jduffy@jg.net