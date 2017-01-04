Shooting leaves victim serious

One person was shot and seriously wounded in a shooting late Monday, city police said.

Fort Wayne police were called to the shooting about 11:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, a dispatcher said. The victim was listed in serious condition.

No other information was available.

Info sought on burglary suspect

Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a New Year’s burglary at an Auburn bowling alley.

About 10:20 p.m. Sunday, a man forced his way into Auburn Bowl, 1815 Sprott St., according to a statement from the state police post in Fort Wayne.

The suspect took a large amount of money and used a brown and orange Hammer-brand bowling bag to put the money in before leaving, police said.

Police said the suspect, as seen on video surveillance equipment, is 5-foot-3 and was wearing dark pants and a long dark coat, with what looked like a bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call state police at 800-552-0976 or 432-8661, or the Auburn Police Department at 925-1500.