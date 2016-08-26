Shooting of teen declared justified

Fort Wayne Police Officer Robert Hollo was justified in shooting a 17-year-old boy earlier this summer in an alley on the city’s south side, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said Thursday.

And she believes the teenager and his friends might have confused the police officer’s unmarked cruiser with a vehicle they believed was connected to a drive-by shooting that struck the 17-year-old’s house the night before.

She will not be filing charges and ruled that Hollo acted reasonably, believing force was necessary to protect himself and others. Richards announced her findings in a news conference Thursday.

Initial reports that the youth was not armed were not accurate, Richards said.

During the two months since the June 21 shooting, investigators obtained video evidence, witness statements and the gun, all of which matched Hollo’s statements to police, Richards said.

That day, Hollo was in the area of Smith and McKee streets because of gang activity, including damage to a house by gunfire the night before. He parked his unmarked police car to conduct surveillance.

Around 1 p.m., a teenager walked around the corner to the vehicle, his hand showing that he was carrying something heavy. Hollo saw that, as did his in-car surveillance camera, Richards said.

Hollo got out of the car, identified himself and pursued the teen. What he likely didn’t see, but was captured by the camera, was another teen lurking in the weeds near the car, a hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head in spite of the 80-degree temperatures, Richards said.

That teen was the one whose house was damaged the night before, and before the encounter with Hollo was over, the 17-year-old would have a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Hollo turned to that young man, who was pointing a gun at him, and ordered him to the ground. The young man did not comply, nor did he drop the weapon. Hollo fired as they ran, hitting him once, Richards said.

Though officers searched that afternoon for the weapon Hollo said the teen was carrying, they were unsuccessful. But a series of jail telephone calls in the days after the shooting revealed discussion about the presence of the gun in a weedy area in the alley, Richards said.

Police kept looking and found a gun on the opposite side of the alley. The weapon was a Springfield Armory XD .40-caliber. Later, text messages recovered from the teen’s cellphone indicated he was trying to sell his gun, an XD .40-caliber handgun, Richards said.

Characterizing the troubled relationship between the public and police around the country as unfortunate, Richards said she hoped the findings remove any perception that Hollo acted in any way other than in self-defense.

She does not want officers to hesitate to use force to protect the public and themselves when they feel it is necessary.

“We have to allow them to defend themselves,” Richards said.

In July, the family of the teen sued the police department and Hollo over the shooting, contending the teen was unarmed. The boy was identified in court papers only as J.D.

When reached for comment Thursday afternoon, the family’s attorney, Richard Waples, said the teen continues to assert that he does not have a gun.

“We will review the prosecutor’s evidence, but doubt whether it will show what is asserted,” Waples said in an email.

The actions of the 17-year-old and his friends are still under investigation, Richards said.

