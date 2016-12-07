Shooting on East State leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night northeast of downtown.

Fort Wayne police were called to the 1200 block of East State Boulevard, near the intersection with California Avenue, on report of a shooting about 10 p.m., according to a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman at the scene.

Upon arrival, police found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police spokesman.

The shooting purportedly took place in an alley behind the State Grill on East State Boulevard.

Two people, who could be suspects in the shooting, arrived at hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds shortly after the incident, a police spokesman said.

One of them was reportedly in critical condition. A condition was not available for the other victim. No other information was available on those victims late Tuesday night.

Two neighbors in the area claim they heard five gunshots around the time of the shooting.

If this shooting is ruled a homicide, it would be the 47th in Allen County, two more than the record of 45 reached in 2013.

The shooting remains under investigation.