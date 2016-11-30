Man ID'd in Monday shooting

The Allen County coroner's office has identified the man police say they found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head Monday night.

Romeo Kamale Cansler, 20, of Fort Wayne is the county's 45th homicide. Officers responded to a resident's call about hearing a "loud bang" in the 6100 block of Holgate Drive sometime before 9:52 p.m. Monday. The caller witnessed a male subject running from the area and heard another male's voice screaming for help.

Cansler was in the driver's seat and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later Monday night, police said. Initial investigations indicate the shooting happened in a rear parking lot at Casselwood Terrace Apartments.

Police believe the victim sped through the area before his vehicle came to a stop in a field.

The incident is under investigation.