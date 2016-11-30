Victim found shot at gas station dies

A male victim found shot in the parking lot of a gasoline station died early today, Fort Wayne police said.

Several residents called to report a man laying in the middle of the road at South Lafayette and South Clinton streets. Officers found the person in the parking lot at Marathon, 4226 South Lafayette St., about 1:42 a.m. The victim appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.



Police say the driver's side door of a vehicle parked at the gas station was open and a section of the window was shattered. An initial investigation indicates the victim was sitting in the driver's seat when the shooting happened.

It is unknown if the shooting happened in the gas station parking lot or if the victim drove there after being shot.

No further information is available and the incident remains under investigation.

