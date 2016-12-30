Shooting victim serious after driver finds him

An unidentified man was taken to hospital Wednesday evening in critical condition, then later upgraded to serious, after being shot on Adams Street near the intersection with Drexel Avenue.

A woman passing by called police to report a man had been shot around 6 p.m., Officer Chris Felton of the Fort Wayne Police Department said at the scene. Initial information indicates she drove past and saw the male victim, who asked her to call police, saying he had been shot.

When officers arrived, the male was lying in the street, outside of a vehicle that had a freshly shattered driver’s-side window and the door open, according to a police department news release.

Streetlights highlighted a pile of bloody clothing on the street.

Police are not sure if the male was shot outside of the vehicle, inside of the vehicle or if the shooting even occurred at that location, the release said. There was no one else at the scene when police arrived, except for the female caller, and there are currently no suspects.

Felton said the age and name of the victim were not yet known.

A K-9 track was attempted but did not locate anyone, the release said.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood, searching for witnesses. They also planned to interview the victim and attempt to obtain more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

