Shots fired at home leave emotional scars

When Lisa Brown finally decides to sleep at night, she sits in a recliner, her .357 magnum handgun not more than a foot away on a bookcase. An assault weapon is propped at the door.

It is an uneasy sleep that only lasts an hour or two and then she’s awake, listening for any unusual sound, looking for anything out of the ordinary, staring at a headlight making the turn around her corner.

It wasn’t always this way, but since Brown’s house was shot up on Jan. 10, she can’t sleep or relax.

In 2016, Allen County residents reported 251 cases of vandalism to their dwellings, their vehicles or other property from gunshots.

What those statistics don’t tell is the terror that follows. The bullets from the Jan. 10 shooting at Brown’s home left holes near the pillow line of her 11-year-old son’s bed.

Her older son, Ronald “Ronnie” South, went into hiding.

South said he was in Room 121 at the Country Hearth Inn & Suites the morning that Eric Hearn, 33, was shot and killed. He doesn’t know who the two killers were, he said in a phone interview, and the killing is something he is trying to forget.

“I’m kinda slowly blacking this out,” South said in a text message.

A woman was also in the hotel room when Hearn was killed, South said, but police have not verified that.

Brown believes the people who shot up her house blame her son for Hearn’s death. They came looking for South, 28, at her McCormick Street home a few hours after Hearn was killed. South had been living with her since December. Police have not linked the homicide to the shooting of Brown’s home.

Of the three shots fired into Brown’s home around 10:30 p.m., one whistled past her younger son’s head as he lay in bed. Fragments from the debris caused by the bullet hit his hand.

She believes that his upstairs bedroom was a target because it had the only visible light seen from the road.

A detective was blunt. “They don’t care who they shoot when this happens,” Brown said one police officer told her.

Her oldest son, Ronnie, was Hearn’s best friend, both South and Brown said. Hearn lived with South last fall, after Hearn was incarcerated, South said. A jail spokesman said court records indicate Hearn was in prison from January to August 2016 for dealing cocaine.

On Dec. 1, South’s lease ran out and he moved in with his mother. About 10 a.m. the day Hearn was killed – South says it happened about 6:30 a.m. – Hearn’s friends and family came to her house looking for him, Brown told police. The incident is also part of the police report. South went out to talk to them, but it turned ugly and Brown told them to get out.

Ronnie South was involved in drugs, Brown said, but has not been arrested or implicated in the homicide.

South said in a telephone interview that he and Hearn were business partners, but South was planning on getting out of the business. Hearn was his best friend.

Even though South is out of her house, Brown said she lives in fear and is desperately worried about her youngest son’s safety. Another son, 24, does not live in Fort Wayne.

When the first shot was fired into her home last month, Brown and a friend were in the kitchen downstairs in the back of the house.

“I thought (Andrew’s) TV had exploded and then I thought, that doesn’t happen in real life,” Brown said.

Her 11-year-old son pounded down the stairs screaming as she and the friend went to meet him. By the time the third round was fired, they were cowering together near the top of the stairs and 911 had been called.

During an investigation, police found three casings and three live rounds at the intersection of Redwood Avenue and McCormick where the shooting took place, the police report said. The report said surveillance video from a neighbor’s camera shows two cars pulling up to the intersection and a man getting out the passenger side with what appears to be a long gun. The video shows this at 10:29 p.m. Brown’s 911 call into police dispatch was at 10:38 p.m.

Brown is frustrated more hasn’t been done on this case. She wants to know why someone in law enforcement didn’t get to the neighbor’s house immediately to retrieve the video. The video is noted in the police report along with a description of the shooter. Neighbors now want to stay anonymous and said they have the video.

The car in the video has been deleted, the neighbors said in a January interview.

Brown has also seen Facebook threats made to South.

It would help, she said, if the police would say her son is not a suspect.

“Really, I want this detective off of the case,” Brown said referring to Fort Wayne Police Detective Stacey Jenkins.

Jenkins was at Hearn’s funeral Jan. 18 at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Dressed in his uniform, Jenkins spoke to the mourners, telling them that he was the detective on the case and that this case would “get done,” suggesting it would be solved.

“He wasn’t no gangster, he was a hustler,” Jenkins said. “He didn’t deserve to die like this.”

Michael Joyner, FWPD public information officer, said in an email that there is no reason to believe that the homicide case is related to Brown’s house getting shot up and that investigations are “still very active and ongoing.” In a phone interview Joyner said lead detectives work with other detectives on cases.

After Jan. 10, Brown spent a couple of nights away. Now she is back at her house, her childhood home.

When night falls, she stays vigilant. Even the movement of her cat rattles her. Her young son is not allowed to go out on his own, only with a chaperon.

“I jump at every sound,” she said.

