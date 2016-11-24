Snider senior, 17, was crash victim

Peytin India Chamble, who died Tuesday in a car crash, was a senior at Snider High School.

The 17-year-old was a standout guard for the Snider girls varsity basketball team. Her father, Rod, is the head coach of the boys varsity basketball team at Northrop.

She died after she was pinned underneath her car in the 3000 block of East Washington Boulevard about 1:30 p.m.

Police believe Chamble was traveling east on Washington Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle. It jumped a curb and rolled several times, according to authorities.

A statement on the Facebook page of Fort Wayne Community Schools said, “Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Chamble Family and the Snider and Northrop communities.

“We’ve had a lot of loss this year. Hug your kids extra tight tonight and cherish all that you have to be thankful for tomorrow.”

Chamble’s death is Allen County’s 34th traffic fatality this year. There were 31 traffic fatalities in the county last year.

