Snowmobile crash puts three in hospital

Three people are in a local hospital following a serious injury crash between two snowmobiles in Steuben County on Friday, according to a state Department of Natural Resources release.

Authorities say Reese Oberlin, 21, was driving a snowmobile in a field south of Pine Canyon Lake near county roads 250 North and 500 West about 5 p.m. Oberlin crested over a hill and collided nearly head-on with another snowmobile traveling in the opposite direction.

A pair of juveniles were on the other snowmobile. The DNR did not name them. Officers added that Oberlin and the other crash victims weren't riding together.

No further information was provided and the incident remains under investigation.