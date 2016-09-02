Sobriety check in Huntington

The Indiana State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Huntington County late Saturday and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

In an effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related automobile crashes, the sobriety checkpoint will target impaired drivers and will be in an area identified as having a high number of alcohol-related crashes. The exact location was not disclosed.

Cpl. Kody Buell is reminding motorists to have their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations readily available when entering the checkpoint to minimize the amount of time they are delayed.