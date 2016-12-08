Son killed father in Garrett, police say

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his father to death at a home in Garrett was preliminarily charged with murder Wednesday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department took Branston Stone Secrest into custody Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase in Fort Wayne, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The state police are investigating the incident.

The victim, a 45-year-old man identified as Keith Allen Secrest, was found dead in the home in the 100 block of East Third Avenue in Garrett around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state police news release. Keith Secrest’s death has been ruled a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound.

Branston Secrest was initially taken to the Allen County Jail and later taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

He is expected to be formally charged by the DeKalb County prosecutor’s office today.

