Speed cited as cause of pair of fatal accidents

Speed was a factor in car accidents Thursday that cost two Fort Wayne residents their lives.

At 9:48 p.m. William James Stevens, 24, died in a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of East Till Road, according to a news release from the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma. The release did not say whether Stevens was wearing a helmet.

Fort Wayne police said, based on witness accounts, Stevens was traveling east on Till Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed east of Dawson’s Creek Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just over two hours later, about 11:10 p.m., Luann G. Simon, 54, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 near U.S. 33. Simon’s cause of death was also listed as blunt force trauma.

The accident occurred at U.S. 30 at Goshen Road and involved a tractor-semitrailer and two passenger cars. Simon was the driver of a car that partly ended up underneath the rear trailer of the semi. It took Fort Wayne firefighters 25 minutes to free her, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department release.

The second passenger vehicle was reported by witnesses to be traveling east on U.S. 30 at a high rate of speed. That vehicle crashed into the rear of Simon’s car, sending it under the semi’s trailer. Her car became entangled in the trailer of the semi and was dragged for several feet before the semi could come to a stop, the news release said.

Simon was transported to hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead. The second driver was taken to a hospital suffering minor injuries.

The semi driver was not injured.

The two fatalities are the 23rd and 24th traffic fatalities in Allen County this year.

