Standoff ends in fatal shooting

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Police Department crime scene investigators comb through the house at 5328 Stony Run Court after police shot a man who was barricaded in the home Friday, allegedly holding a child hostage at knifepoint.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
As the front door stands bashed in and windows broken, Fort Wayne Police Department crime scene investigators comb through the inside of the house at 5328 Stony Run Lane, one block east of Northcrest Elementary School, Friday morning after officers shot a man who was barricaded in the home, allegedly holding a boy hostage at knife point. Officers were called to the home shortly after 11 p.m. on a report of a disturbance between the man and a woman believed to be living together in the home. When officers arrived on scene, the man, who was armed with a knife, grabbed a very young child and retreated into the home. After nearly six hours into the standoff, the man made statements that led officers to believe that he would harm the child, and sometime around 6 a.m. Emergency Services Team members forced entry and found the man standing over the child, holding two large edged weapons. Officers fired shots at the man, who was later transp[orted to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. The relationship between the man and the child was not immediately known.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
With the front door bashed in and windows broken, Fort Wayne Police Department crime scene investigators comb through the inside of the house at 5328 Stony Run Lane, one block east of Northcrest Elementary School, Friday morning after officers shot a man who was barricaded in the home, allegedly holding a boy hostage at knife point. Officers were called to the home shortly after 11 p.m. on a report of a disturbance between the man and a woman believed to be living together in the home. When officers arrived on scene, the man, who was armed with a knife, grabbed a very young child and retreated into the home. After nearly six hours into the standoff, the man made statements that led officers to believe that he would harm the child, and sometime around 6 a.m. Emergency Services Team members forced entry and found the man standing over the child, holding two large edged weapons. Officers fired shots at the man, who was later transp[orted to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. The relationship between the man and the child was not immediately known.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
An evidence marker sits on a sofa as Fort Wayne Police Department crime scene investigators comb through the house at 5328 Stony Run Lane, one block east of Northcrest Elementary School, Friday morning after police shot a man who was barricaded in the home, allegedly holding a boy hostage at knife point. Officers were called to the home shortly after 11 p.m. on a report of a disturbance between the man and a woman believed to be living together in the home. When officers arrived on scene, the man, who was armed with a knife, grabbed a very young child and retreated into the home. After nearly six hours into the standoff, the man made statements that led officers to believe that he would harm the child, and sometime around 6 a.m. Emergency Services Team members forced entry and found the man standing over the child, holding two large edged weapons. Officers fired shots at the man, who was later transp[orted to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. The relationship between the man and the child was not immediately known.
October 08, 2016 1:03 AM
Standoff ends in fatal shooting
Police take action after 6 hours to save child
Jamie Duffy | The Journal Gazette
A six-hour hostage standoff Friday on Stony Run Court on the city’s north side left a 36-year-old man dead.
Police were called to the home at 5328 Stony Run Court shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday responding to reports of a fight between a man and woman, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department news release.
As officers arrived on the scene, Joseph S. Schroeder, armed with a knife, grabbed a very young child and went into the house. He refused to come out, although the woman, identified as his girlfriend, was able to escape.
Schroeder was shot and killed at 5 a.m. by police, after authorities determined the child was in danger. Schroeder was initially found to be in critical condition and taken to a hospital.
Schroeder is the 38th homicide in Allen County for the year, according to the Allen County coroner’s office.
Police officers who arrived on the scene tried to persuade Schroeder to surrender and release the child, but he refused.
The police then called in the Emergency Services Team and the Crisis Response Team. EST officers threw a phone into the house that allows direct communication with hostage negotiators, but Schroeder refused to answer that phone.
Police then tried negotiating with him using a loudspeaker.
When that didn’t work, they threw in a different phone, which Schroeder then used to contact police.
Negotiators spoke with him for several hours and would have negotiated as long as needed to end the situation peacefully, the report said.
However, just before 5 a.m., Schroeder made statements that made officers believe he was going to harm the child.
EST officers quickly entered the home and found Schroeder armed with two large sharp-edged weapons, the report said.
Public Safety Director Rusty York said Schroeder was armed with a knife.
“He had the little boy right in front of him,” York said. “They had to think quick and aim high.”
The boy was unharmed.
Schroeder and the girlfriend both lived in the home. The relationship of the child is unknown.
Per police protocol, officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, the report said.
The department will conduct an investigation along with the Indiana State Police.
jduffy@jg.net