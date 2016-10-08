Standoff ends in fatal shooting

A six-hour hostage standoff Friday on Stony Run Court on the city’s north side left a 36-year-old man dead.

Police were called to the home at 5328 Stony Run Court shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday responding to reports of a fight between a man and woman, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department news release.

As officers arrived on the scene, Joseph S. Schroeder, armed with a knife, grabbed a very young child and went into the house. He refused to come out, although the woman, identified as his girlfriend, was able to escape.

Schroeder was shot and killed at 5 a.m. by police, after authorities determined the child was in danger. Schroeder was initially found to be in critical condition and taken to a hospital.

Schroeder is the 38th homicide in Allen County for the year, according to the Allen County coroner’s office.

Police officers who arrived on the scene tried to persuade Schroe­der to surrender and release the child, but he refused.

The police then called in the Emergency Services Team and the Crisis Response Team. EST officers threw a phone into the house that allows direct communication with hostage negotiators, but Schroeder refused to answer that phone.

Police then tried negotiating with him using a loudspeaker.

When that didn’t work, they threw in a different phone, which Schroeder then used to contact police.

Negotiators spoke with him for several hours and would have negotiated as long as needed to end the situation peacefully, the report said.

However, just before 5 a.m., Schroeder made statements that made officers believe he was going to harm the child.

EST officers quickly entered the home and found Schroeder armed with two large sharp-edged weapons, the report said.

Public Safety Director Rusty York said Schroe­der was armed with a knife.

“He had the little boy right in front of him,” York said. “They had to think quick and aim high.”

The boy was unharmed.

Schroeder and the girlfriend both lived in the home. The relationship of the child is unknown.

Per police protocol, officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, the report said.

The department will conduct an investigation along with the Indiana State Police.

