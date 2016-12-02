Standoff ends peacefully

A resident is being evaluated at a local hospital following a three-hour standoff with police, according to a news release from Fort Wayne police.



Officers got a call sometime before 3:10 a.m. today from a despondent person saying he was going to kill himself. Police arrived at 1425 Sinclair St. and immediately tried to negotiate with the resident.

The emergency services team was called, but members were not able to convince the person to come out of the house. Several canisters of pepper spray were launched into the residence, which forced the resident to surrender.

A two block stretch of Sinclair Street was closed during the standoff. The street reopened by 6:40 a.m., police said.





