State police say 73-year-old is missing

State police are searching for a 73-year-old Westfield man who went missing Thursday.

Phillip Gangwer is described as a 5-foot-7 white male, weighing 160 pounds with balding gray hair and hazel eyes.

Gangwer was last seen 1 p.m. Thursday in Westfield, which is about 30 miles north of Indianapolis. He was wearing blue jeans, glasses, black dress shoes, a brown multicolored sweater, army baseball cap and a green coat.

Gangwer may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He may be driving a red 2016 Jeep Compass with Indiana plate number HN895.

Those with information are asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (317) 804-3200 or 911.