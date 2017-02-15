Steuben sheriff looking for missing sex offender

The Steuben County sheriff's department is looking for a non-compliant registered sex offender.

Steven John Gollnick, 58, of Fremont, is wanted by the sheriff's department because he failed to show up for his quarterly required sex offender registration, a statement from the department said today.

Police discovered that Gollnick appeared to have moved from his last known registered address, the statement said, and no one knows where Gollnick is.

Gollnick is 6 feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds, has blue eyes, a shaved head and blond facial hair that might be dyed black.

Anyone with information about Gollnick's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department at 260-665-3131 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-6397.