Stolen car pursuit ends in Ohio

A chase involving a stolen car ended in Ohio Monday night.

Fort Wayne police told New Haven police that a car was stolen in Fort Wayne, a statement from the New Haven Police Department said today.

New Haven police were able to find the stolen car and tried to stop the driver by conducting a traffic enforcement stop, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

Police pursued the car until it crossed into Ohio, where New Haven officers ended the pursuit.

Ohio authorities were also advised of the stolen car and were able to find it, New Haven police said.

No other information was provided.